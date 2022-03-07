Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini Call Out Radio

For years, country radio stations have been accused of giving female artists less time on the air. In January 2020, a local station in Michigan tweeted that they “cannot play two [women] back to back,” sparking outrage within the industry. “There is still inequality in airplay for women. And tweets like this prove it. And it’s my job to say it out loud and post about it, because of the girls moving to Nashville (or wherever) that are ready to outrun and outwork and outplay everyone,” Ballerini wrote via Instagram at the time.

The “Breadwinner” singer, for her part, tweeted: “Smells like white male bulls–t and why LONG ago I decided they cannot stop me. And yet, they can play 18 dudes who sound exactly the same back to back. Makes total sense.”