Lady A Changes Their Name

Formerly known as Lady Antebellum, the band announced in June 2020 that they were changing their name to Lady A amid the uptick in Black Lives Matter protests and racial unrest across the country. “After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word ‘antebellum’ from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start,” Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood noted in a statement.

However, the name Lady A had already been used for more than 20 years by blues singer Anita White. The trio filed a lawsuit against White after previously stating that they wanted to find a “common ground.” Following a lengthy back and forth, the suit was settled in January 2022. The terms of the agreement were not made public.