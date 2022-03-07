LeAnn Rimes’ Love Triangle

While the “Blue” performer was married to Dean Sheremet, she began an affair with Eddie Cibrian, whom she met on the set of the TV film Northern Lights. At the time, Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville. Following their respective divorces in 2009, Rimes told ABC News, “What happened is not who I am, period. But I do know how much I love him. So I’ve always said I don’t live my life with regret. I can’t.” She married the Country Comfort actor in April 2011.

Glanville has since been open about Cibrian’s infidelity and where her relationship with Rimes stands. In June 2021, the trio celebrated the 18th birthday of the reality star’s eldest child with Cibrian, Mason. The exes also share son Jake.