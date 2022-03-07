Little Big Town’s ‘Girl Crush’

Radio stations reportedly refused to play the 2014 single, which some more conservative listeners believed promoted same-sex romance. When asked about the supposed controversy the following year, band member Karen Fairchild told Bobby Bones, “Just the fact that we’re still discussing that, number one, there’s so many problems with that whole issue.” She later told The Washington Post that, when writing the lyrics about being jealous of another girl, there was “a little bit of dialogue” about how they might be interpreted.

“That’s just shocking to me, the close-mindedness of that, when that’s just not what the song was about,” Fairchild said in 2015. “But what if it were? It’s just a greater issue of listening to a song for what it is.”