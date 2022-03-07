Morgan Wallen N-Word Backlash

Several months after being disinvited from Saturday Night Live when he was caught partying amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a video leaked in February 2021 of the “Whisky Glasses” singer using the N-word. The Tennessee native was briefly suspended from his record label and his music was removed from some major country radio stations. In July 2021, he gave his first interview addressing the scandal, claiming to Good Morning America that he didn’t use the slur in a “derogatory manner.” He also noted that it was not the first time he had said the word. “​​I’m not ever going to make everyone happy,” he said. Despite the negative press, Wallen’s record sales skyrocketed.