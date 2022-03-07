Randy Travis’ Naked Arrest

In February 2012, the “Three Wooden Crosses” crooner was arrested after he was found in a parked car in Texas with an open bottle of wine. Six months later, he was booked again after Texas state troopers responded to a call about a naked man lying in the road. Travis had reportedly threatened the authorities in an expletive-filled rant after he crashed his car in a construction zone. He posted $21,500 bail following his arrest for driving while intoxicated and threatening a public servant.

The Grammy winner went on to file a lawsuit to prevent police dash cam footage from being released. After five years in court, a judge ruled in 2017 that making the video public was not a violation of Travis’ rights. In his memoir, Forever and Ever, Amen, Travis revealed that alcohol wasn’t solely to blame for the incident, as he had also taken Ambien earlier in the night.