Sam Hunt’s Arrest and Divorce

The “Body Like a Back Road” artist found himself in the headlines in November 2019 after he was caught driving under the influence — and on the wrong side of the road — in Tennessee. He publicly apologized after his arrest, noting via Twitter that he made a “poor and selfish decision.” Hunt pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in August 2021 and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, only 48 hours of which he served at an alternative sentencing facility. His license was temporarily suspended, and he owed nearly $1,600 in fines.

Hunt continued to raise eyebrows when his now-estranged wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, filed for divorce in February 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. At the time, court docs obtained by Us revealed the pair were expecting their first child. Fowler accused the songwriter of “adultery” and “inappropriate marital conduct” in her petition, which she initially submitted in the wrong county and refiled elsewhere in Tennessee.