Shania Twain’s Divorce

The “Shoes” singer married Robert John “Mutt” Lange in 1993, welcoming their son, Eja, in 2001. Seven years later, the twosome announced their separation — much to the surprise of fans. It was revealed that Lange had an affair with Twain’s close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud, and the former spouses finalized their divorce in June 2010. By the following January, the songwriter had gotten remarried to Frédéric Thiébaud — the ex-husband of Marie-Anne.

“It’s twisted,” the Canadian singer told AARP of her relationship in January 2020. “But so beautifully twisted.”