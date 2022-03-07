The Chicks vs. President Bush

During a London concert in March 2003, the band declared that they were “ashamed” of the then-president, who was planning to invade Iraq. The comments sparked backlash and the group’s music was pulled from several radio stations. Though she initially apologized, Maines walked back her regrets in 2006, telling TIME magazine, “I don’t feel [Bush] is owed any respect whatsoever.”

In the wake of the controversy, the “Wide Open Spaces” performers’ record sales took a hit. They dropped a single in 2006 titled “Not Ready to Make Nice,” which addressed the scandal. “The stakes were definitely higher on that song. We knew it was special because it was so autobiographical, and we had to get it right,” Strayer told NPR at the time.

The trio rebranded in 2020 and released their first album in 14 years, Gaslighter.