Kendall’s 818 Tequila Sparks Controversy

In May 2021, the model was criticized by fans for allegedly appropriating Mexican culture in an ad for her 818 Tequila, which featured her riding a horse and wearing braided pigtails. “What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it’s beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!” she shared via Instagram at the time as social media users pointed out the stereotypical representation of indigenous communities. (She did not respond to the backlash, but she went on to disable comments on her Instagram page.)

The controversy followed Kendall’s now-infamous 2017 Pepsi commercial, which many believed mocked the Black Lives Matter movement.