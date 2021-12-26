Khloe’s Ongoing Drama With Tristan

After they got back together in the summer of 2020, Us confirmed in June that the on-off couple called it quits once again. The pair, who share daughter True, wanted to “remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent,” a source revealed at the time.

Six months later, however, things became messy as Maralee Nichols sued the NBA player for child support, claiming he fathered her son. An insider later told Us that Thompson told Khloé about the child himself as news of the paternity suit made headlines.