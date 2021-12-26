Kim and Kanye Split

The couple lovingly referred to as Kimye called it quits at the beginning of the year, with the makeup mogul filing for divorce in February. Both parties requested to share joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. By December, Kim requested to be declared legally single and to restore her last name, claiming in court docs that her marriage was “irremediably broken.”

West, however, made multiple attempts to win his estranged wife back, even dropping her name during a December benefit concert. The public plea came shortly after Kim confirmed her romance with Pete Davidson. (The musician, for his part, was briefly linked to Irina Shayk.)