Kylie’s 2nd Pregnancy

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed in September that she was expecting another child with Travis Scott, weeks after multiple sources revealed the pregnancy news to Us. “She has always wanted another kid close to [her daughter] Stormi’s age,” one insider noted.

Another source told Us the duo, who welcomed Stormi in 2018, were thrilled to be expanding their family, adding, “The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together.”