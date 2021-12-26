Scott and Younes’ DMs Revealed

The Talentless cofounder’s feelings toward his ex and the Blink-182 drummer raised eyebrows in September as Kourtney’s former flame Younes Bendjima exposed alleged Instagram DMs from Disick slamming the couple’s major PDA. The New York native was “definitely embarrassed” his comments went viral, a source told Us in September 2021, adding, “He DMed him when he was in a heated moment and was just looking for him to react the same way being that they both dated Kourtney.”

Shortly after the drama made headlines, Disick split from then-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin.