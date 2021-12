The Aftermath of Astroworld

Scott and some of the Kardashian-Jenner family sparked backlash after an incident at the rapper’s Astroworld Festival caused the deaths of 10 audience members. Kendall and Kylie both shared footage from the November 2021 concert via social media, causing fans to wonder why they didn’t publicly respond to the tragedy sooner. Scott, for his part, claimed the following month that he “didn’t know the exact details” of the situation until he got off the stage.