The End of ‘KUWTK’

Kim announced in September 2020 that her family’s reality series was coming to an end after 20 seasons, and the show aired its final episodes the following June. That same month, the sisters took part in a reunion special, which featured bombshell revelations about Kim’s divorce, Kylie’s lips and more.

While the series that shot them to success is over, they won’t stay off TV for long. The Kardashian-Jenners signed a deal with Hulu to produce a new show, which is “an entirely different concept,” a source revealed in October 2021.