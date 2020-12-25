Best of 2020

Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Year in Review: Biggest Moments of 2020 — Kim Turns 40, Khloe Gets COVID-19, More

By
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
‘Forbes’ Announces Kylie Jenner Is Not a Billionaire

After being named the “youngest self-made billionaire” in the world twice, Forbes reversed course in May, saying that Kylie is no longer a billionaire. “Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” the publication stated, alleging that Kylie lied about company figures and forged tax returns to “look even richer.” The outlet recalculated the makeup mogul’s net worth, factoring in the accurate sale price of her empire to Coty, revenue over the past four years of Kylie Cosmetics and the pandemic and “concluded that she is not a billionaire.”

