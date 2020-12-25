Kanye West Runs for President
"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION," the rapper tweeted in July. The Yeezy designer continued his run for president throughout the year, making it onto numerous states' ballots, but ultimately lost to president-elect Joe Biden. During his campaign, the "Jesus Walks" rapper went on multiple Twitter rants, alleging that his wife, Kim, tried to lock him up amid his mental health struggles.