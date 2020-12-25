Kendall Jenner Turns 25

The model threw a lavish Halloween-themed party in October to celebrate her 25th birthday and dressed up as Pamela Anderson from the 1996 film Barb Wire. Kendall received backlash for her event, which took place amid the pandemic and consisted of guests not wearing face masks or socially distancing. Entertainment Tonight reported that everyone in attendance had to have a rapid COVID-19 test before entering, but some fans were not pleased with Kendall’s “irresponsible” celebration.