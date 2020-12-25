Khloé Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID-19

During an October episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans learned that Khloé had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the year. Although the couple live separately, Thompson stepped up and helped care for the reality star amid her health battle. “I really appreciate how attentive and responsible he’s been,” the Revenge Body host said during the episode. “I mean he asks me [for] breakfast, lunch and dinner what I want to eat. He literally gets it for me, puts it on a tray and leaves it outside of my door. We have a little system. He knocks, so I want him to really feel celebrated and loved. He’s been helping take care of True while I have been on lockdown in my bedroom.”

The episode also revealed that West had tested positive for the virus, and as a result his wife had to take care of him and their four children. “Kanye’s still quarantined in our master bedroom. I think it’s just really overwhelming because every last task is my responsibility and it’s really hard to juggle it all with four kids,” Kim said. “This is the first time I’ve really had to do everything myself.”