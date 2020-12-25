Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Getaway

The Skims founder celebrated her milestone birthday by flying her “closest inner circle” to a private island in October. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” Kim wrote via Instagram, noting that all the guests had “multiple health screens” ahead of their departure. “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.” Kim received backlash for traveling amid the pandemic, but a source later told Us that she “doesn’t care” about the negative comments. “Her birthday party was so much fun, and she had an absolute blast,” the insider added. “She’s in a better mood with all her friends surrounding her.”