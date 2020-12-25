Rob Kardashian Returns to Social Media and ‘KUWTK’

The Arthur George founder popped up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in October in honor of Kim’s birthday festivities. He was also in attendance for her private island bash after keeping a low profile for years. “He’s so good,” Kris Jenner said during a November episode of iHeartRadio’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. “He’s really great.” Four months prior, a source exclusively told Us that Rob has been “taking really good care of himself” lately and is “in a good mental state” after he returned to social media in June, showing off a slimmer figure and happier overall appearance.