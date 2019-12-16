Kendall’s Pepsi Ad (2017)

The supermodel came under fire in April 2017 after she was featured in a controversial protest-themed Pepsi commercial, in which Kendall ended a social protest by handing a police officer a can of the soda. After pulling the ad, Pepsi released a statement: “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

Kendall, for her part, didn’t address the backlash until an October 2017 episode of KUWTK. “I trusted everyone. I trusted the teams,” she said during a confessional. “But after I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck, and I really didn’t know what to do, that I completely shut down.”

While chatting with Kim, Kendall added that she felt like her life was “over.”

“I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended,” she said. “I feel really bad that this was taken such a wrong way and I genuinely feel like s-t. I have no idea how I’m gonna bounce back from it.”