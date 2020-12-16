Exclusive

Biggest Loser’s Erica Lugo and Danny McGeady’s Romantic Wedding: Inside the Magical Day

By
Biggest Loser Trainer Erica Lugo Marries Danny McGeady
 Megan Allen/Studio 22 Photography
9
4 / 9
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

The Music

Gary, the owner and DJ of GMJL Productions, curated a musical journey for the couple’s big day.

Back to top