Exclusive Biggest Loser’s Erica Lugo and Danny McGeady’s Romantic Wedding: Inside the Magical Day By Emily Longeretta December 16, 2020 Megan Allen/Studio 22 Photography 9 1 / 9 The Romance! “I like a timeless classic look,” Lugo told Us. “It was intimate with lots of candlelight! Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Opened Up About Getting Plastic Surgery: Anfisa, Larissa and More See Photos of the ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Before They Were Famous — Kelsey Owens, Juliette Porter and More More News