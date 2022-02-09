Aaron Hernandez Conviction

The former ​​New England Patriots player was arrested and charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée, during the 2013 offseason. The tight end was immediately axed from the Pats and was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015. At the time, he was given a life sentence without parole, which he served at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts. Hernandez died by suicide while in prison in April 2017 and was posthumously diagnosed with CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), a traumatic brain injury that can cause behavioral problems.