Aaron Rodgers’ Vaccine Backlash

In late 2021, the Green Bay Packers quarterback raised eyebrows after he owned up to not getting the COVID-19 vaccine despite previously claiming that he was “immunized” against the virus. He and the Wisconsin team were fined for violating the league’s coronavirus protocols, but Rodgers stood his ground.

“I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show in November 2021.

Two months later, he claimed on the same show that sports fans were rooting for his team to lose the 2022 playoffs because of his vaccination status.