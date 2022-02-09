Antonio Brown’s Ups and Downs

In September 2019, Brown was accused of raping his former fitness trainer Britney Taylor in a federal lawsuit, which alleged three incidents of sexual assault. At the time, the athlete’s attorneys denied the claims, calling the lawsuit a “money grab.” Sports Illustrated also reported at the time that the wide receiver had sent “intimidating” messages to a second accuser. Brown had just signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, but he was released amid the scandal. In April 2021, he reached a settlement with Taylor.

Brown’s ups and downs continued with alleged domestic violence incidents in January 2020. After turning himself in, he was charged with felony burglary of a vehicle, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief in March 2020, pleading no contest three months later. He received two years of probation and was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, a 13-week anger management counseling program and a psychological evaluation.