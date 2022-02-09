Colin Kaepernick Kneeling During the Anthem

The Wisconsin native was playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 when he chose not to stand during the U.S. national anthem at the start of regular season games. The move was a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, but Kaepernick’s bold decision wasn’t received well by many sports lovers. By 2017, the athlete was made a free agent and went unsigned, going on to file a grievance against the NFL later that year. The league reached a confidential settlement with the Kaepernick Publishing founder in February 2019, but he was never signed to another team.