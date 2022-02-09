New Orleans Saints Bounties

“Bountygate” accused members of the New Orleans-based team of paying bonuses to purposefully injure opposing players between 2009 — the year in which the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV — and 2011. Head coach Sean Payton was suspended for the entire 2012 season, and the organization was fined $500,000 while being forced to forfeit two second-round draft picks. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was suspended indefinitely, along with assistant head coach Joe Vitt, who was suspended for the first six games of the 2012 season.