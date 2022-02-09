Ray Rice’s Suspension

In March 2014, the former Baltimore Ravens athlete was indicted by a grand jury for alleged third-degree aggravated assault of his now-wife, Janay Palmer. He faced a possible jail sentence of three to five years and a fine of up to $15,000. When the NFL season began four months later, Rice was suspended for the first two games. Footage later surfaced of the incident showing the New York native throwing a punch at Palmer and knocking her out, prompting the league to indefinitely suspend Rice. His criminal charges were eventually dropped, with Rice agreeing to complete court-supervised counseling.

The NFL has since changed its policy regarding domestic violence, suspending players for six games for their first offense. A second offense leads to a lifetime ban.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.