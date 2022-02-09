Tom Brady and Deflategate

Brady and the New England Patriots were accused of purposefully deflating the footballs used in their ​​2014 AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts. The now-retired quarterback was suspended for four games, a punishment he completed during the 2016 season, and his team was fined $1 million. The Patriots were also forced to forfeit two future draft selections. Despite the negative response from NFL fanatics, Brady and his team went on to win Super Bowl LI amid the controversy.