Washington Football Team Name Change

Previously known as the Boston Braves, the team moved to Washington, D.C. in 1937 and changed its name. Ever since, many football lovers have taken issue with the offensive name and imagery used by the franchise. It took decades — and the heightened Black Lives Matter conflicts of 2020 — for the moniker to be updated. Briefly known as the Washington Football Team, a decision was made in 2022 to rebrand to the Washington Commanders.