Jim Thorpe

When American athlete Jim Thorpe competed in the 1912 summer Olympics in Stolkholm, Sweden, there were strict rules that competitors had to be amateurs to play in the games. He was stripped of his gold medals for the pentathlon and decathlon after it was revealed that he played professional minor league baseball three years earlier. The medals were later reinstated in 1983 and presented to Thorpe’s children Gale and Bill, almost thirty years after his death.