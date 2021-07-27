Munich Massacre

Attempting to impress the world in the first Olympic games held in Germany since the 1936 Nazi-run Berlin games, the German government made an extra effort to show off their new democratic nation to the world.

But it was overshadowed in 1972 when Palestinians belonging to the terrorist group Black September held nine Israeli athletes, coaches, and officials hostage in their apartments in the Olympic Village. Two hostages were killed immediately for resisting and the standoff lasted for almost 18 hours.

Eventually all hostages were killed in a botched rescue attempt, and terrorist Jamal Al-Gashey, who is believed to be the sole survivor, is thought to still be living in hiding.