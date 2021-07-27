Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan

By far one of the biggest scandals in Olympics history, the attack of U.S. figure skater Kerrigan in 1994 became known as “The Whack Heard Round the World.”

The night before the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Kerrigan was clubbed in the right knee with a police baton. The attack was believed to be orchestrated by competitor Harding’s ex Gillooly and his friend Eckardt.

Harding was also blamed for assisting her ex, though that has never been proven. Kerrigan went on to win the silver medal at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics.