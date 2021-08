Centennial Olympic Park Bombing

At the 1996 Summer Olympics, held in Atlanta, Georgia, Eric Robert Rudolph set off a powerful pipe bomb in the Centennial Olympic Park that claimed the lives of two from the blast, one from a heart attack, and injured 111 people.

A security guard named Richard Jewell, who was initially falsely accused as a suspect, discovered the bomb and was able to clear most of the spectators before it detonated. Rudolph is currently serving a life sentence.