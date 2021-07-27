French Figure Skating Judge

In a tight and highly-technical contest between Russian figure skaters Elena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze and Canadians Jamie Sale and David Pelletier at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Russian competitors came out victorious by a small margin.

Later, French judge Marie-Reine Le Gougne had an alleged emotional breakdown, claiming the head of the French skating organization pressured her to vote for the Russians regardless of how they performed. However, she later signed a statement claiming she never participated in such a deal.