Justin Gatlin

After winning the 2004 gold medal for sprinting the 100 meter in Athens, Justin Gatlin tested positive in 2006 for excessive testosterone. The sprinter addressed the issue, claiming, “I cannot account for these results, because I have never knowingly used any banned substance or authorized anyone to administer such a substance to me.”

Gatlin’s coach Trevor Graham claimed the athlete was sabotaged by his massage therapist, who he said rubbed the cream on his butt without his knowledge. Gatlin accepted an eight-year ban from track and field in 2006, but the term was reduced to four years.

He returned to the sport in 2010 and went on to win five Olympic medals over the years.