Oscar Pistorius

The South African double amputee and sprinter was the Cinderella story of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London due to his ability to overcome his disability. And the world was subsequently shocked when the inspiring athlete was charged with the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in February 2013, after she was found fatally shot in Pistorius’ home.

During his March 2014 trial, Pistorius was found not guilty of murder, but he was found guilty of culpable homicide. After being released on house arrest temporarily in 2015, his sentence was overturned and he was convicted of murder. He will be eligible for parole in 2023.