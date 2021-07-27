Ryan Lochte and U.S. Swimmers’ Gas Station Altercation

After the swimming events wrapped up at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, U.S. swimmers Ryan Lochte, Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and Jimmy Feigen went out for a night on the town to celebrate.

They claimed that they were stopped at a gas station by individuals posing as police officers and robbed at gunpoint. Rio police later said they were unable to find any evidence to corroborate the players’ story and believe the athletes lied about the alleged robbery to cover up a fight with a gas station security guard after the foursome vandalized a bathroom.

Officials later claimed that Conger and Bentz admitted the robbery story was untrue, while Lochte and Feigen adamantly denied that they fabricated any part of the story. Following huge backlash, Lochte admitted that he “over-exaggerated” his experience that night, and he was hit with a 10-month suspension from USA Swimming.

During his time on Celebrity Big Brother, Lochte opened up about the experience.

“I went from everyone loved me, and I was on top of the world, and then I was one of the most hated people,” he said in February 2019.

The athlete also elaborated about what happened when he told the story to the police at the time.

“They blamed us because I fabricated the story,” he noted. “I said the gun was pointed at my head but, it was, like, from me to you. But when I told the story, I was still, like, really, like, drunk.”