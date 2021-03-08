‘Concerns’ Over Archie’s Skin Tone

During their eye-opening March 2021 interview on CBS, Harry and Meghan opened up about some “really hard” discussions that occurred before they welcomed their son, Archie, in May 2019. “They didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess, which would be different from protocol,” Meghan explained, recalling that they were given “no explanation” about declining to give the new member of the royal family the recognition of a title or the privilege of security.

“I heard a lot of it through Harry and other parts through conversations with family members. It was a decision they felt was appropriate,” the duchess continued. “All around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

When Harry joined his wife for the second half of the interview, he refused to name the family members who allegedly voiced those concerns. However, it was later revealed on CBS This Morning that neither the queen nor Prince Philip were present for those conversations.