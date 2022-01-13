Prince Andrew Loses His Patronages

In January 2022, Buckingham Palace released a statement about the Duke of York’s work with the royal family amid his ongoing sexual assault lawsuit. “With the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen,” the statement read. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and defending this case as a private citizen.”

The news came five months after Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the prince for alleged sexual abuse and emotional distress. Andrew’s Los Angeles attorney Andrew Brettler argued during an August 2021 court hearing that the claims are “baseless, nonviable and potentially unlawful.”

Two months after Giuffre filed a U.S. civil sexual assault lawsuit against him, the British police announced that, after reviewing a document tied to the case, they would not act against Andrew. The case in the U.S., however, is still ongoing with a judge ruling in January 2022 to dismiss Andrew’s legal team’s request to throw out the lawsuit due to Giuffre’s alleged lack of credibility.