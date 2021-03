Prince Andrew’s Step Back

The Duke of York found himself at the center of controversy in November 2019 due to his association with late sex offender Jeffery Epstein. As the scandal continued to raise eyebrows, Andrew announced that he was stepping away from his royal duties “for the foreseeable future.” At the time, Andrew had denied Virginia Roberts‘ claims that she was forced to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002, claiming that “it just never happened.”