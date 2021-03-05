Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Down

Less than two years after their May 2018 royal wedding, the Sussexes announced that after “many months of reflection and internal discussions,” they planned to step down from their senior royal duties. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” they noted via Instagram at the time. Two months later, they settled down in California with their son, Archie.

The move sparked a major conversation about life within palace walls — but a source revealed in January 2020 that the couple “made their statement without the official blessing of the queen.” In February 2021, it was confirmed that the pair would no longer be working members of the British royal family.