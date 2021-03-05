Princess Anne’s Attempted Kidnapping

In 1974, driver Ian Ball overtook Anne’s vehicle when she was returning to the palace from a charity event. Wielding two guns, Ball exclaimed that he intended to kidnap the princess and hold her for ransom. She eventually escaped, but not before one of her bodyguards was shot amid the chaos. Ball was arrested and pleaded guilty to attempted murder and kidnapping. He was sentenced to life in a high-security psychiatric facility due to his history of mental illness.