Princess Michael of Kent Wears Racist Brooch

The wife of Prince Michael of Kent sparked controversy after the queen’s 2017 Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace when she was spotted wearing an accessory that could have been seen as a slight toward Meghan, the first high-ranking biracial royal. “Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that [the brooch] has caused offense,” a spokesperson stated at the time.

It was not her first racially charged incident either. In 2004, the princess allegedly told a group of Black diners in New York City to “go back to the colonies.” She subsequently apologized in an ITV interview, claiming, “To call me racist: it’s a knife through the heart because I really love these people.”