Archie Is Born (2019)

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child on May 6, 2019. Two days later, they announced his name.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and the duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”