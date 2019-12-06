Eugenie Ties the Knot (2018)

Princess Eugenie married longtime love Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wed at the same location, sparked pregnancy rumors at the ceremony after Meghan donned a navy dress and matching coat.

Three days later, the palace confirmed that Meghan was indeed pregnant: “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”