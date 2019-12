George Is Born (2013)

While Kate was pregnant with her first child in 2013, U.K. Parliament passed a law that stated the succession of siblings should be decided by age, opposed to gender. Prior to this law, an older sister would be preceded by her younger brother in line to the throne.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, however, welcomed a boy. Kate gave birth to Prince George Alexander Louis on July 22, 2013. He was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, London.